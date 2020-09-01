Get Free Airtel Prepaid 4G Data With The Next Pack Of LAY’S Chips, Kurkure, Uncle Chipps And Doritos

In what is a rather unique partnership, Bharti Airtel and PepsiCo India have announced that Airtel prepaid users will now get free data on every purchase of LAY’S Chips, Kurkure, Uncle Chipps and Doritos packs. Every Airtel prepaid user can redeem this free data up to three times. The way this works is that if you buy a Rs 10 packet of Uncle Chipps, for example, you get 1GB data free. If you buy the larger Rs 20 pack, you will get 2GB data free. Airtel says this offer comes at a time when users are consuming mobile data more than ever before. They say that for the quarter which ended June 30 2020, the average mobile data consumption per user on Airtel’s network increased to 16.3 GB, an increase of 40% over last year.

You can redeem this free 4G data for your Airtel prepaid number by accessing the free data voucher code on the back of the pack of crisps or chips, open the Airtel Thanks app on your phone and enter the code in the My Coupons section. You will, after adding the voucher code to My Coupons on the Airtel Thanks app, will have the option of redeeming and adding that data to the Airtel prepaid account immediately or any time before January 31, 2020. However, the fine print is that the data will remain available in your Airtel prepaid account for three days only.

“The ‘new normal’ has catapulted everyone into a more digital world than ever before. At PepsiCo India, as part of our digital first approach, we follow evolving digital trends and develop matching strategies. Our insights showed us that consumers are enjoying our products and seeking convenience while working and watching content at home. The partnership with Airtel is therefore a perfect fit that will further compliment in-home experience of consumers,” says Dilen Gandhi, Senior Director and Category Head – Foods, PepsiCo India. “We are thrilled to partner with PepsiCo India to help all their customers experience our award winning 4G data services. This also gives us the opportunity to reward our loyal customers with complimentary data and unlock a world of digital experiences on Airtel Thanks when they buy their favourite packet of snack,” says Shashwat Sharma, Chief Marketing Officer, Bharti Airtel.

This partnership comes just days after Bharti Airtel founder and chairman Sunil Bharti Mittal said that Airtel users should prepare to pay a lot more for mobile data usage in the coming times. “You either consume 1.6GB of capacity per month either at this price point (Rs 160) or you may prepare to pay a lot more,” he had said at the time. His reference was to the calculation that for Rs 160, Airtel users get as much as 16GB of 3G or 4G data. That works out to Rs 10 per GB of data. He calls this sort of tariff structure a tragedy. The company believes that is unsustainable and either users should restrict usage to 1.6GB data for the same Rs 160 or pay a lot more. By that calculation, it would work out to Rs 100 per GB of 4G data.