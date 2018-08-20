Get Jio Postpaid Free For 2 Months With ICICI Credit Card: Everything You Need to Know

Reliance Jio has collaborated with ICICI Bank to offer postpaid services free for two months to its subscribers. According to this offer, a Jio Postpaid customer who signs up for Auto Pay using ICICI Credit Cards gets to enjoy two-months of free Jio services. It’s important to highlight that the feature isn’t applicable to ICICI Bank debit card.Jio postpaid subscribers will have to pay for six months following which the bank will provide a discount that is equal to the bill received in the seventh month. The user once paid for 12 months, Jio and ICICI will send cash back for the same amount in their credit card account, as per the report.To avail the benefit, a user needs to open their “My Jio app” and then select ” JioPay” menu from the slide. Then, an individual needs to select “Jio Auto Pay” and then select “Credit Card”. Finally, the app will show the confirmation after the registration. An individual need to pay an amount of Rs 199 a month to get the discount.Moreover, the new Postpaid customers can also make ISD calls, albeit at a preset calling rate. Jio Postpaid also offers a free subscription to all of Jio’s popular apps which includes Jio TV, Jio Music, Jio Pay and many more.(Disclaimer: News18.com is part of Network18 Media & Investment Limited which is owned by Reliance Industry Limited)