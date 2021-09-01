Get Over Galaxy Z Foldables, Samsung May Be Planning To Bring a Foldable Display Laptop

Samsung has, over the past couple of years, established its position as the market leader in the foldable smartphones space. The company has recently gained a lot of attention on the launch of its first water resistant foldable smartphones - the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 and the Galaxy Z Flip 3. Now, there are reports that Samsung may bring its foldable display expertise to the laptop segment. According to a recent report, Samsung may be working on a laptop named Galaxy Book Fold, that will come with a foldable display.

Known tipster Ice Universe shared a screenshot of the “Galaxy Book Fold 17" branding. The name suggests that the laptop, if made, may have a 17-inch display. The font used in the image shared by the tipster is similar to the font seen on Samsung’s promotional material or website. This takes us back to May, when Samsung had teased a similar device during is SID Display Week event. The showcases during Samsung’s event in May included a 17-inch foldable laptop, which could be folded into two smaller displays (52-second mark in video below). During the SID Display Week, Samsung also teased other innovative concepts with OLED display, like an under-display camera for laptops.

Now, if made reality, the Samsung Galaxy Book Fold 17 will not be the first foldable display laptop that we will see. Lenovo earlier this year tried its hand at a foldable display laptop with the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Fold. The device was, however, mired by average performance. (review)

There aren’t much details about the Samsung Galaxy Book Fold 17 as of now. It is not known if Samsung will even go ahead with the foldable laptop. But given the company’s foray into the foldable space and how it has established itself as a leader in foldable displays, it won’t be surprising at all if the company announces one in the coming months.

