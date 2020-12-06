Get Ready For WhatsApp Video And Voice Calls On Desktop; Latest WhatsApp Beta Indicates Tests Are On

It has been a much-requested feature and it may be making its way to WhatsApp on your Windows 10 PC or Mac computing device soon enough. It seems a new WhatsApp Desktop beta is doing rounds which includes the ability to do WhatsApp voice calls and WhatsApp video calls from the desktop app. As with most things WhatsApp Beta, no one has any idea on if and when the new features will roll out for the desktop app, but the very fact that it is being actively tested means progress.

The screenshots of the WhatsApp Desktop app including the voice and video call features were shared by The Guardian’s Alex Hern, on Twitter, the choice medium of most news updates these days. It isn’t clear at this time whether the rollout will happen at the same time for Windows and Mac, if at all. It is also not clear if the web browser version of WhatsApp will also add the voice calls and video calls feature. It was in October when the good folks over at WABetaInfo had first told us about the voice and video calls feature being in testing for WhatsApp desktop apps. It is believed that group voice and video calls will also be included in the functionality, when it finally rolls out.