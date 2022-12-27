Get the Most out of 5G With the Top 5 Budget 5G Phones Launched in 2022

The year 2022 marked the official launch of 5G services in India, with the first half of the year seeing the release of high-end and premium tier 5G devices. However, as the year progressed, a range of more affordable 5G devices have become available, making 5G technology more accessible to the masses.

As major carriers like Jio, Airtel, and VI continue to invest in their 5G infrastructure following the allocation of 5G spectrum, now may be a good time for consumers to consider purchasing a 5G-capable device. The expansion of 5G networks and the increasing availability of budget-friendly 5G devices has made 2022 a significant year for the adoption of 5G technology in India.

If you’re in the market for a budget-friendly 5G phone, you’re in luck! We’ve compiled a list of the five of the best options currently available. These phones are listed in no particular order, so you can choose the one that best suits your needs and budget.

1. Realme 10 Pro 5G

While the Realme 10 Pro+ 5G boasts impressive hardware, the Realme 10 Pro 5G offers a slightly more modest set of specs. It is powered by a 5G-capable Snapdragon 695 processor paired with an Adreno A619 GPU and 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM. The display is a 6.72-inch Full HD+ IPS panel with a 120Hz refresh rate, rather than the curved display found on the more expensive 10 Pro+ 5G.

Additionally, the Realme 10 Pro 5G has 108MP primary camera, 2MP depth sensor, and 5,000 mAh battery with 33W chargin While the Realme 10 Pro 5G may not offer the same level of performance as the 10 Pro+ 5G, it is still a good budget-friendly option for those looking for a 5G device.

2. Samsung Galaxy M33 5G

The Samsung Galaxy M33 5G is a powerful device with a quad-camera setup on the back consisting of 50-pixel primary camera, and secondary 5-megapixel + 2-megapixel + 2-megapixel cameras, and an 8-megapixel front-facing selfie camera. It is powered by the speedy Samsung Exynos 1280 chipset and comes with 6GB of RAM. The device also carries a large 6000 mAh battery with 25W fast charging support, ensuring you’ll have plenty of power to get through the day. The 6.6-inch FHD+ display has a smooth 120Hz refresh rate, providing an enjoyable viewing experience. Overall, the Samsung Galaxy M33 5G is a solid budget-friendly 5G device.

3. OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G

The OnePlus Nord CE2 5G features a vibrant 6.43-inch AMOLED display with a fast 90Hz refresh rate, providing a smooth viewing experience. It is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 900 processor and comes equipped with a 4,500mAh battery that supports fast 65W SUPERVOOC charging. In terms of camera performance, the Nord CE2 5G offers a triple camera setup on the back with a 64-megapixel main camera, an 8-megapixel ultra wide camera, and a 2-megapixel macro camera.

4. Moto G82 5G

The Moto G82 5G boasts an impressive 10-bit 6.6" pOLED screen with a fast 120Hz refresh rate, making it an excellent device for multimedia consumption. It is powered by a Snapdragon 695 processor with support for 13 5G bands and comes equipped with either 6GB or 8GB of RAM. The Moto G82 5G also boasts other high-end features such as dual stereo speakers and a near-stock Android 12 operating system. It has an IP52 rating, providing protection against the elements, and a sizable 5000 mAh battery.

In terms of optics, the Moto G82 5G offers a triple camera setup on the back consisting of a 50-megapixel main camera, an 8-megapixel ultrawide lens, and a 2-megapixel macro lens. It also has a 16-megapixel front-facing selfie camera. Overall, the Moto G82 5G is a powerful budget-friendly 5G device with a range of impressive features.

5. Redmi Note 11 Pro+ 5G

Although the latest iteration of the Redmi Note series, the Redmi Note 12, may be on the horizon, the current Redmi Note 11Pro+ 5G is still a capable 5G device with plenty of future headroom. It is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 processor, which is also found in the Realme 10 Pro 5G on this list, and features a large 6.67-inch display with a 120 Hz AMOLED panel suitable for content conumption. The Redmi Note 11 Pro+ 5G has a triple camera setup on the back consisting of a 108-megapixel primary camera, an 8-megapixel ultrawide lens, and a 2-megapixel macro lens. It has a sizable 5000 mAh battery, ensuring you’ll have plenty of power to get through the day.

