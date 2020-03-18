Get to the Choppa! Fortnite v12.20 Update Brings Helicopters to the Game

To add some improved mobility to the game, Fortnite is bringing a new vehicle to the game. With the latest update having version 12.20, players will now be able to move around the map faster using the all-new ‘Choppas.’ Players had started witnessing helipads within the game's map and it finally adds up. Fortnite v12.20 update started rolling out on Tuesday, March 17.

Players can find the Choppas on helipads placed around secret bases. From what we know, these helipads started popping up on the map since the beginning of Chapter 2 Season 2 of Fortnite. They are capable of accomodating an entire squad and allow players to hunt enemies from above. These don’t come armed with any weapons, so make sure you load up before flying off.

This is the second time we are seeing an aerial vehicle being added to the game. Epic Games had added the rather controversial airplanes during the first chapter last year. It didn’t receive a positive response from players as it restricted the ability to destroy structures and deal significant damage with the onboard mini-gun. Hence, this time the company has decided not to have any on-board weapons. Fortnite is however late as popular battle royale games like PUBG and Call of Duty: Warzone both offer the use of helicopters, at least in one mode or the other.

Apart from the helicopters, expect some of the usual list of fixes and improvements to gameplay. You can download the update across all available platforms.