Get Yours at the OnePlus Experiential Pop-Up in Delhi

In a move to give its customers the authentic user experience of their latest smartphone, OnePlus has opened an experiential pop-up store in Delhi at Select City Walk. Those looking to upgrade to the manufacturer’s newest offering, a feature-packed device, can get hands-on experience with the OnePlus 7 Pro before deciding to buy it.The airy new popup store is dominated by white with minimal fixtures, allowing the OnePlus 7 Pro to shine. There are handsets available for shoppers to play around with, but perhaps the most remarkable aspect of the space is its unique flooring, which displays the OnePlus 7 Pro handsets in all their colour variants. The showroom exterior has large screens illustrating the amazing features of the device, drawing crowds in.At the store, you can also check out accessories for the phone such as their highly-rated wireless headphones: the OnePlus Bullets Wireless 2. Competent staff is available for any questions you may have about the smartphone or its accessories.OnePlus is a highly-anticipated brand in India. With a huge fan following, the smartphone giant promises its customers supreme quality to rival premium brands at highly competitive prices. Smartphone enthusiasts look forward to new launches as soon as announcements are made because the manufacturer has a reputation for living up to and going beyond its ambitious claims.The latest launch, set to compete in the ultra-premium segment, has impressed experts and users across the board with its brilliant display, seamless performance, triple camera system, top-notch processor and gaming capabilities.So, if you find yourself daydreaming about the OnePlus 7 Pro and its top features, the experiential pop-up store at Select City Walk is the place to go to see, touch and get the feel of the device, before walking out with your very own model.