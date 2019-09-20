Ghost Recon Breakpoint Open Beta Hitting PCs, Consoles from September 26-29

Ghost Recon Breakpoint will be introduced across Xbox and PlayStation consoles, as well as Windows PCs, as free to play open beta, which will run from September 26-29. After the latest closed, invite-only beta version of the game was issued by Ubisoft earlier this month, the open beta will offer more people with a chance to enjoy the game. It also brings new chapters of the game to the beta, offering an interesting array of pre-launch beta programmes ahead of its October 4 launch.

The Ghost Recon Breakpoint open beta features three new missions from the main storyline, along with two new playable regions called New Argyll and Infinity. Also included is Breakpoint's PvP mode, which feature team deathmatches in four maps dedicated for the mode. These gameplay elements join all the previously unveiled parts of the game, as it leads up to its launch.

Open betas are typically final stage products, which serve more as demo programmes than a typical beta, which usually has the task of ironing out bugs. With Breakpoint, Ubisoft is looking to fuse elements from the future of warfare, while keeping the strategy-based gameplay DNA intact. For our take on the closed beta that we played a few weeks ago, click here.

