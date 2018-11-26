Gift Guide: Five of 2018's Best Xbox One Console Exclusives

Search no more for a handful of ideal Xbox One gifts, ranging from a subscription to the Xbox Game Pass, which unfolds to offer over a hundred games on tap, plus standalone options in driving festival "Forza Horizon 4," all-hands-on deck marine multiplayer "Sea of Thieves," space mining scramble "Deep Rock Galactic" and a cartoon jaunt that strides straight into strategy territory, "Pit People."Note: Digital games and subscriptions bought from the Microsoft Store or elsewhere can be sent as gifts either to contacts on an account's Xbox Live friends list or as a keycode sent to a specific email address.Xbox Game Pass (xbox.com/xbox-game-pass/games)Before gifting any of the recommendations on this list, consider instead the Xbox Game Pass, an $9.99 monthly subscription scheme which, at the time of writing, includes download access to "Forza Horizon 4," "Sea of Thieves," "State of Decay 2" and many more. [Digital]Forza Horizon 4 (forzamotorsport.net/games/fh4)Tear across the British Isles in all manner of four-wheeled vehicles, passing through craggy mountain, picturesque village, Scottish capital, and open-skied moorland, with races to win, both cars and property to acquire, and hidden motors dotted across its compressed map. The first of two paid expansions, a Orkney and Shetland composite, arrives December 13. [Digital or disc]Sea of Thieves (seaofthieves.com)Sail alone or join up with friends and together steer a pirate ship in search of adventure and treasure, with everyone pitching in to keep the boat afloat and a suitable home for ocean shanties. Regular updates bring new modes, challenges and seasonal themes. [Digital or disc]Deep Rock Galactic (deeprockgalactic.com)Set off for asteroids housing valuable minerals in among all the monsters, lava and gas pockets and, as one of four brave space dwarves, do what it takes to get out and bring the money home. Ziplines, shotguns, robotic sentries, upgrades and pickaxes number among each mission's essential items. [Digital purchase]Pit People (pitpeople.com)Strategy gets silly in this delightful cartoon-style affair, one which allows party members' movements to be precisely controlled, while they take care of the spell-casting, arrow-firing and general battling antics themselves. Last surviving enemies can be recruited to your team while two-player co-op scales up the possibility for creative team formation experiments. [Digital purchase]