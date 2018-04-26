English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Gionee F205, S11 Lite Launched With 18:9 Displays, Face-Unlock Starting at Rs 8,999
Gionee F205 and S11 Lite, both support facial recognition as well as Bokeh effect for enhanced images through their cameras.
Representative Image. (Image: News18.com)
Gionee India has launched two new smartphones in the country by the name of Gionee F205 and Gionee S11 Lite. Launched at an event in New Delhi, the new Gionee smartphones are the first devices by the company to sport a Full View display. The smartphones have been launched at a price of Rs 8,999 and Rs 13,999 respectively. Both the new Gionee devices come with facial recognition support and offer Bokeh or depth effect in the images clicked through both the front and the rear cameras.
Gionee F205 Specifications
Gionee F205 was launched in China back in November 2017. As for its firepower, the F205 sports a 5.45-inch display with an 18:9 aspect ratio. It is powered by a quad-core MediaTek MT6739 SoC and runs Android 7.1 Nougat. It carries a 2GB RAM, coupled with a 16GB internal storage, which is further expandable up to 256GB using an external microSD. Gionee F205 is backed by a 2670 mAh battery.
As for its optics, the device comes with an 8-megapixel camera at the back and a 5-megapixel selfie shooter at the front. The smartphone comes with a dual-SIM connectivity in addition to a dedicated slot for microSD.
Gionee F205 will be available at a price of Rs 8,999 in Black, Gold and Dark Blue colour options.
Gionee S11 Lite Specifications
Gionee S11 Lite comes with a 5.7-inch HD+ display with a 2.5D Gorilla Glass on top. It is powered by a Snapdragon 430 SoC and carries a 4GB RAM coupled with 32GB internal storage, which is expandable up to 128GB. Gionee S11 Lite runs Android 7.1.1 Nougat and is backed by a 3030 mAh battery.
The cameras on the device comprise of a dual camera setup at the back with a 13-megapixel primary sensor and a 2-megapixel secondary sensor for depth effect. At the front, the phone comes with a 16-megapixel selfie shooter with support for Bokeh selfies and a Face Beauty Mode.
Gionee S11 Lite is priced at Rs 13,999 and will be available in Rose Gold, Black and Blue colour variants.
Both the Gionee smartphones support features like App Lock, App Clone (which lets you create 3 different WhatsApp accounts simultaneously) and Private Space 2.0.
