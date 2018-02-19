English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Gionee India Extends Smartphone Offer Campaign
Gionee India on Monday announced to extend its "Smile Squad" campaign till February 28 where people can buy its smartphones at attractive discounts.
Gionee India Extends Smartphone Offer Campaign (Representative Image: News18.com)
In a first hint that the company was not scaling down its operations in the country, Gionee India on Monday announced to extend its "Smile Squad" campaign till February 28 where people can buy its smartphones at attractive discounts. The campaign, commenced on December 10 till January 31, also offers customers, existing and new, a chance to win prizes such as couple trips to Thailand and motorbikes.
Also read: Virgin, Maharashtra in Pact to Build Mumbai-Pune Hyperloop
"In the light of the recent customs duty hike where brands are getting ready to increase the prices, Gionee is offering its products at steal-away price points," the company said in a statement. Earlier this month, the company confirmed its restructuring plans for India.
Also read: Reliance Jio 'JioFootball Offer': Avail Rs 2200 Cashback on Samsung, Motorola, Xiaomi And Other Smartphones
Reacting to an IANS report that financial woes in China may hit Gionee's India operations, David Chang, Global Sales Director, Gionee India, said that the brand is here to stay. "We are in the process of restructuring our India team and executing a completely different business model for the brand in the market very soon," Chang had told IANS.
The company had 2.2 percent share in the Indian smartphone market for 2017, according to Counterpoint Research. The last device Gionee brought to India was selfie-centric "S10 Lite" for Rs 15,999 on December 22.
Also Watch: Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro Review: Best Bang For Your Buck at Rs 13,999
Also Watch
Also read: Virgin, Maharashtra in Pact to Build Mumbai-Pune Hyperloop
"In the light of the recent customs duty hike where brands are getting ready to increase the prices, Gionee is offering its products at steal-away price points," the company said in a statement. Earlier this month, the company confirmed its restructuring plans for India.
Also read: Reliance Jio 'JioFootball Offer': Avail Rs 2200 Cashback on Samsung, Motorola, Xiaomi And Other Smartphones
Reacting to an IANS report that financial woes in China may hit Gionee's India operations, David Chang, Global Sales Director, Gionee India, said that the brand is here to stay. "We are in the process of restructuring our India team and executing a completely different business model for the brand in the market very soon," Chang had told IANS.
The company had 2.2 percent share in the Indian smartphone market for 2017, according to Counterpoint Research. The last device Gionee brought to India was selfie-centric "S10 Lite" for Rs 15,999 on December 22.
Also Watch: Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro Review: Best Bang For Your Buck at Rs 13,999
Also Watch
| Edited by: ---
-
Watch: Tiny Indian Sanctuary Sees Increase in One-Horned Rhinos
-
Friday 09 March , 2018
REEL Movie Awards 2018 Where Content Triumphs Cliches, Vote and Win a Smartphone
-
Saturday 17 March , 2018
When Aditya Chopra Called Ranveer Singh 'Fugly'
-
Monday 19 March , 2018
Putin Tightens Grip Over Russia With Landslide Win
-
Thursday 15 March , 2018
India's First Female Bagpiper Teaches You How To Learn In Isolation
Watch: Tiny Indian Sanctuary Sees Increase in One-Horned Rhinos
Friday 09 March , 2018 REEL Movie Awards 2018 Where Content Triumphs Cliches, Vote and Win a Smartphone
Saturday 17 March , 2018 When Aditya Chopra Called Ranveer Singh 'Fugly'
Monday 19 March , 2018 Putin Tightens Grip Over Russia With Landslide Win
Thursday 15 March , 2018 India's First Female Bagpiper Teaches You How To Learn In Isolation
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Proteas Will Play With Same Intensity, Says Dean Elgar
- Show Your True Colors With These Catwalk-approved Alternatives To Red Lipstick
- Schweinsteiger And Wife Ivanovic Celebrate Birth of First Child
- Beyonce Glitters in a Golden Gown by Indian Designers Falguni Shane Peacock
- Self-driving Uber Car Kills Arizona Woman Crossing Street