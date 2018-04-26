Gionee S11 Lite vs Asus Zenfone Max Pro (M1) vs Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro: The Best Budget Phone Battle

Gionee has launched two new budget smartphones in India under its portfolio. Gionee F205 and Gionee S11 Lite have been launched by the Chinese smartphone maker at a price of Rs 8,999 and Rs 13,99 respectively. While the Gionee F205 falls under the below-Rs 10,000 category, the S11 Lite competes directly with Xiaomi's Redmi Note 5 Pro as well as the recently launched Asus Zenfone Max Pro (M1) at its price point. For those who are looking to buy a smartphone in the Rs 10,000 to Rs 15,000 range, here is a comparison of all the three devices and what they have to offer.Gionee S11 Lite comes with a 5.7-inch HD+ display with a 2.5D Gorilla Glass on top. It is powered by a Snapdragon 430 SoC and carries a 4GB RAM coupled with 32GB internal storage, which is expandable up to 128GB. Gionee S11 Lite runs Android 7.1.1 Nougat and is backed by a 3030 mAh battery. The cameras on the device comprise of a dual camera setup at the back with a 13-megapixel primary sensor and a 2-megapixel secondary sensor for depth effect. At the front, the phone comes with a 16-megapixel selfie shooter with support for Bokeh selfies and a Face Beauty Mode.Gionee S11 Lite also offers features like App Lock, App Clone (which lets you create 3 different WhatsApp accounts simultaneously) as well as Private Space 2.0.Launched earlier this week, the Zenfone Max Pro sports a 6-inch Full HD display with a and an 18:9 aspect ratio. The device is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 SoC with eight Kryo 260 cores and comes in two memory variants. It runs the latest Android 8.1 Oreo out-of-the-box and comes as the first offering by Asus to run a stock Android.As for its optics, the Zenfone Max Pro (M1) sports a dual camera setup at the back that includes a 13-megapixel primary sensor coupled with a 5-megapixel secondary sensor for depth effect. The camera also comes with LED flash and features like PDAF. AT the front, the Zenfone Max Pro comes with an 8-megapixel selfie shooter with Softlight LED.The Zenfone Max Pro is backed by a massive 5000 mAh battery.Xiaomi's Redmi Note 5 Pro is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 SoC clocked at 1.8GHz and comes in two variants, a 4GB RAM variant and another 6GB RAM option, both carrying a 64GB internal storage. It sports a 5.99-inch FHD+ display with a 2160x1080p pixel resolution and a 2.5D finish. It runs the latest MIUI 9 based on Android Nougat 7.1.1. The Redmi Note 5 Pro is backed by a 4000 mAh battery.The optics on the Redmi Note 5 Pro are backed by a dual camera setup at the back placed vertically. The setup comprises of a 12-megapixel primary sensor with f/2.2 aperture and a 5-megapixel sensor with f/2.0 aperture. The front sports a 20-megapixel selfie shooter with a Sony IMX376 sensor, LED selfie light and Beautify 4.0.