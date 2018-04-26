English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Gionee Set Take on Redmi Note 5 Pro, Zenfone Max Pro (M1) With New Smartphones Today
Gionee is set to unveil new smartphones in an event in New Delhi today.
Gionee India is set to unveil new smartphones in the country today. (Representative Image: News18.com)
Gionee is set to introduce new smartphones in its portfolio in the Indian market today. The new devices by the Chinese smartphone maker are expected to take on the budget offerings by Xiaomi and Asus, the likes of Redmi Note 5 Pro and the recently launched Zenfone Max Pro (M1). Though not much is known about the upcoming Gionee smartphones at the moment, the launch will be the first of Gionee in India in the year 2018.
As per the teasers of the event scheduled to take place in New Delhi today, the tagline "Transform the View" hints at a larger display device by Gionee. If so, these will be the first such smartphones by the company in India. The teaser also hints at two upcoming smartphones by the company as two smartphones can be seen on the event teaser released by the company. As per reports, the new Gionee smartphones might be priced anywhere between the range of Rs 9,000 to Rs 15,000.
If so, the new Gionee smartphones will have to compete directly against the likes of Redmi Note 5, Redmi Note 5 Pro, Asus Zenfone Max Pro (M1) and other such smartphone offerings. The budget smartphone segment in the Indian market is as it is the most crowded, with most of the smartphone manufacturers aiming to release products catering to that segment.
Earlier this week, Asus also announced its budget smartphone in the market as the Zenfone Max Pro (M1). The Zenfone Max Pro sports a 6-inch Full HD display with a and an 18:9 aspect ratio. The device is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 SoC with eight Kryo 260 cores and comes in two memory variants. It runs the latest Android 8.1 Oreo out-of-the-box and comes as the first offering by Asus to run a stock Android. As for its optics, the Zenfone Max Pro (M1) sports a dual camera setup at the back that includes a 13-megapixel primary sensor coupled with a 5-megapixel secondary sensor for depth effect. The camera also comes with LED flash and features like PDAF. AT the front, the Zenfone Max Pro comes with an 8-megapixel selfie shooter with Softlight LED. The Zenfone Max Pro is backed by a massive 5000 mAh battery.
