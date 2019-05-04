Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
SPONSORED BY
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
Tech
»
1-min read

Github Ransomware Attack Has Hackers Removing Code Repositories on the Platform

According to reports, hackers are asking for 0.1 Bitcoin as ransom to Github users for recovering their code data.

News18.com

Updated:May 4, 2019, 3:21 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Github Ransomware Attack Has Hackers Removing Code Repositories on the Platform
According to reports, hackers are asking for 0.1 Bitcoin as ransom to Github users for recovering their code data.
Loading...
Hackers have hit open source software development platform GitHub, removing code repositories and asking ransom from developers in order to restore their source codes. According to a report in ZDnet late on Friday, hundreds of developers have had their source code repositories wiped and replaced with a ransom demand on Microsoft-owned GitHub.

"What is known is that the hacker removes all source code and recent commits from victims' Git repositories, and leaves a ransom note behind that asks for a payment in Bitcoins," the report added. The hackers claim all source code has been downloaded and stored on one of their servers. "To recover your lost code and avoid leaking it: Send us 0.1 Bitcoin (BTC) to our Bitcoin address and contact us by email at admin@gitsbackup.com with your Git login and a proof of payment," read the ransom message.

"If you are unsure if we have your data, contact us and we will send you a proof. Your code is downloaded and backed up on our servers. "If we don't receive your payment in the next 10 days, we will make your code public or use them otherwise," the hackers' message read. A GitHub search revealed that at least 392 GitHub repositories have been compromised.

Kathy Wang, Director of Security for GitLab, was quoted as saying that they immediately began investigation into the issue. "We have identified affected user accounts and all of those users have been notified. As a result of our investigation, we have strong evidence that the compromised accounts have account passwords being stored in plaintext on a deployment of a related repository," Wang told ZDnet.

Jeremy Galloway, a security researcher at Atlassian, which owns BitBucket, told Motherboard that the company has seen a lot of users' repositories getting hit by these hackers.
| Edited by: ---
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
 
T&C Apply. ARN EU/04/19/13626
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram