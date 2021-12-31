Giving Them A Chance To Shoot

Photography may be a one of the most talked about hobbies worldwide but it is mostly reserved for people who can afford to travel and buy the latest equipment. Most of us are amateurs finding different subjects to click, at interesting angles on our mobile phones. Of course, mobile photography has helped further the spirit of photography to a great extent but you don’t expect children of daily wagers clicking photos on their iPhones and flaunting on social media with the hashtag #ShotOniPhone.

In order to bridge this gap and introduce the less-fortunate to the world of photography, Museo Camera Centre for the Photographic Arts recently hosted a ‘Mobile Photography Workshop’ with the theme— ‘The Art of Storytelling’.

Workshops were organised in collaboration with Saksham Bal Vikas Sanstha and Shiksha Education Centre, charitable organisations committed to providing education – academic and vocational — to underprivileged children.

Through these programs, 22 children from underprivileged backgrounds from neighbouring villages of Gurugram, Chakkarpur, Jharsa, Wazirabad, Nathupur and a Rajasthani Village in Mandwa, were chosen and provided with iPhone 12s to create photo stories. They were given a mix of theory and practical lessons on Mobile Photography and encouraged to develop their own unique photographic styles.

“You will be surprised to know about the backgrounds of these children. They belong to the economically backward sectors of our society. We provided them with an iPhone 12 along with the right training and we were amazed to see the kind of stories they came up with through their photographs. This exhibition was entirely about their way of telling the world the day-to-day stories they witness in their lives,” said Aditya Arya, photographer, Founder of Museo.

It gives us immense pleasure to bridge the economical gap when it comes to photography through this workshop. These kids now have the required confidence to take a camera and to shoot and create their own stories,” he added.

“In early class Sir and Mam always say control the exposure but I even don’t know what exposure is, but now I have learnt and always try to control that… Sir will also tell his viewpoints and I like that very much,” shared Himani Narang from Saksham Bal Vikas Sanstha, Gurugram, who took part in this workshop.

Museo Camera, in Gurugram, has over 18000 sq ft of space dedicated to the art and history of Photography and is claimed to be India’s first centre for the photographic arts. They display a collection of over 2,500 cameras and other photographic equipment dating back to the 1850s. Museo Camera is the largest not-for-profit photography museum in South-East Asia.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.