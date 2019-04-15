English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Global App Revenue on iOS, Android Stands at Rs 1.34 Lakh Crore in Q1 2019
The staggering revenue figure represents a 17 percent year-on-year raise, up from Rs 1.15 lakh crore spent in the first three months of 2018 on iOS App Store and Google Play Store.
People across the globe spent $19.5 billion (~Rs 1.34 lakh crore) on the Apple App Store and Google Play in the first quarter of 2019, according to a new report from Sensor Tower, a mobile app intelligence firm. This represented a 16.9 per cent year-over-year increase. In the first quarter of 2018, the stores saw $16.7 billion (~Rs 1.15 lakh crore) combined gross consumer spend on in-app purchases, subscriptions and premium apps, said the report.
According to the analysis, dating app Tinder beat streaming service Netflix to claim the top revenue spot for the quarter. "Apple's App Store accounted for around 64 per cent of revenue generated by the two stores last quarter, with consumer spending on the platform totalling $12.4 billion globally," Randy Nelson, Sensor Tower's Head of Mobile Insights, wrote in a blog post on Friday.
It represented a 15 per cent growth over the year-ago quarter, when spending reached around $10.8 billion on the App Store. "Google Play revenue grew 20.2 per cent YoY to $7.1 billion, about 57 per cent of the App Store's total, up from $5.9 billion in the first quarter of 2018," Nelson said. However, Google Play accounted for nearly 74 per cent of the 28.1 billion first-time app installs in Q1 of 2019. The App Store's total installs reached 7.4 billion in Q1, a 4.7 per cent decline from the same quarter last year, the analysis showed.
The decline could be attributed to reduced installs in China due to a government pause on mobile game certification, Sensor Tower said. TikTok was the third most installed app globally during Q1 of 2019 across the App Store and Google Play, ranking behind only Facebook's WhatsApp and Messenger at No. 1 and No. 2, respectively.
