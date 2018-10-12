English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
A Global Internet Shutdown is Likely Over Next 48 Hours; Will Impact Transaction Gateways Too

The Internet Corporation of Assigned Names and Numbers (ICANN) will carry out maintenance work during this time period by changing the cryptographic key that helps protect the internet’s address book or the Domain Name System (DNS).

News18.com

Updated:October 12, 2018, 11:15 AM IST
Global Internet Shutdown Likely Over Next 48 Hours
An internet shutdown is imminent. Russia Today reported that global internet users might experience network connection failures as the domain name servers as well as the linked network infrastructure will be turned off for updation and maintenance. The Internet Corporation of Assigned Names and Numbers (ICANN) will carry out maintenance work, over the next 48 hours, to change the cryptographic key that helps protect the internet’s address book or the Domain Name System (DNS). This has been necessitated to counter the rising incidents of cyber attacks, the ICANN said.

In a statement, the Communications Regulatory Authority (CRA) says that the global internet shutdown is necessary for ensuring a secure, stable and resilient DNS. “To further clarify, some internet users might be affected if their network operators or Internet Service Providers (ISPs) have not prepared for this change. However, this impact can be avoided by enabling the appropriate system security extensions,” it says.

Internet users could face difficulties in accessing web pages or making any transactions online over the next 48 hours.
