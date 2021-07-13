The global PC market grew by 13.2 percent in the second quarter of 2021, according to a new report from the International Data Corporation (IDC). The report said that worldwide shipments of traditional PCs including laptops, desktops, and workstations reached 83.6 million units in Q2 2021, a 13.2 percent year-on-year growth. IDC said that desktops grew at a faster pace than notebooks during the quarter as the elevated demand for PCs, combined with shortages that greatly impacted the supply of notebooks. The 13.2 percent growth, however, is lower than the 55.9 percent growth in the global PC market in Q1 2021 and the 25.8 percent growth in Q4 2020.

The IDC report said that Lenovo led the global PC market in Q2 2021 with a total of just over 20 million units and a market share of 23.9 percent. Lenovo was followed by HP, which saw a 22.2 percent market share with about 18.6 million shipments in the second quarter of this year. Dell came third with just under 14 million shipments and a 16.7 percent market share, followed by Apple that shipped over 6.1 million PCs and Acer, that shipped about 6 million units. Apart from these, other companies shipped a total of 18.7 million units in the second quarter of the year.

The IDC report gathers information from markets in over 90 countries and the research involves historical and forecast trend analysis among other data. The report comes at the same time when Counterpoint Research also took out its report on the global PC market in Q1 2021. The Counterpoint Research report said that the PC market grew 45 percent year-on-year (YoY) to 75.6 million in the first quarter of 2021 (January to March).

