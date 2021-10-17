Global PC Sales Remain Strong in Q3 2021 Despite Semiconductor Shortage

Some 84.1 million PCs shipped worldwide in the third quarter of 2021, up 1% compared to the third quarter of 2020, according to the Gartner Institute. China’s Lenovo still leads the way, followed by the American manufacturer HP. Together they account for nearly half of the market share.

Chinese manufacturer Lenovo sold 19.9 million PCs between July and September 2021, representing a market share of 23.7%. It comes ahead of HP (17.6 million, 20.9% share), Dell (15.2 million, 18.1%), Apple (7.2 million, 8.6%) and Acer (6 million, 7.2%) for the quarter. This data includes all PC types, including desktops. For the first time ever, Gartner even includes Chromebook sales in these figures.

According to Gartner, this growth is due to ongoing strong demand for PCs from professionals, supported by the economic recovery observed around the world. However, this growth was concentrated in the desktop segment, as semiconductor shortages continued to limit laptop shipments.

Regarding this shortage, research institute IDC has a positive outlook for the end of the 2021 fiscal year, although shipments are then expected to remain relatively stable until 2025, slightly below 350 million units sold each year.

