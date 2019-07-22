Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
Tech
»
1-min read

Global Semiconductor Revenue to Fall by 9.6 Percent in 2019 Amidst US-China Trade Dispute

The decline is owing to signs of a slower demand recovery at the hyperscale vendors and the increasing inventory levels of DRAM vendors.

IANS

Updated:July 22, 2019, 5:08 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Global Semiconductor Revenue to Fall by 9.6 Percent in 2019 Amidst US-China Trade Dispute
The decline is owing to signs of a slower demand recovery at the hyperscale vendors and the increasing inventory levels of DRAM vendors.
Loading...

The ongoing trade dispute between the US and China has affected semiconductor supply and demand and as a result, the worldwide semiconductor revenue is forecast to total $429 billion in 2019 -- a decline of 9.6 percent from $475 billion in 2018, Gartner said on Monday.

A demand-driven oversupply in the DRAM market will push pricing down 42.1 percent in 2019 and the oversupply is expected to extend through the second quarter of 2020. The decline is owing to signs of a slower demand recovery at the hyperscale vendors and the increasing inventory levels of DRAM vendors. This ends the longest period of undersupply seen in the DRAM industry, said the report.

"A weaker pricing environment for memory and some other chips types combined with the US-China trade dispute and lower growth in major applications, including smartphones, servers and PCs, is driving the global semiconductor market to its lowest growth since 2009," said Ben Lee, senior principal research analyst at Gartner. The global NAND market has been in oversupply since the first quarter of 2018 and is now more pronounced as the near-term demand for NAND is weaker than expected. "We expect that high smartphone inventory and sluggish solid-state array demand will last for a few more quarters," added Lee. Given the aggressive price declines for NAND, it is possible to see a more balanced supply/demand outlook in 2020, said the report.

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram