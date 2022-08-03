Global Smartphone Market Declined 9 Percent In Q2 2022, Samsung, Apple Retain Lead: Report

The global smartphone shipments fell 9 percent in Q2 2022, the first decline in the smartphone market since Q2 2020, a report from market research firm Canalys said. Samsung remained the top brand across the globe, followed by Apple, both taking a 21 percent and 17 percent market share, respectively.

“The global smartphone market is suffering a second period of falling shipments after a brief recovery in 2021, and the sudden drop in demand is hitting the leading vendors,” said Canalys Research Analyst Runar Bjørhovde. “Despite 6% annual growth, Samsung’s shipments fell 16% on the previous quarter as the vendor struggled with unhealthy inventory levels, especially in the mid-range. Samsung is pushing aggressive pricing strategies and heavy promotions for its low-end A series, leveraging the cost-effective ODM production to stimulate consumer demand in the mass market. In the premium segment, Samsung stressed its focus on foldable phones and the S series as profit drivers in developed markets. Meanwhile, solid demand for the iPhone 13 series in North America, China and Europe enabled Apple to grow despite the headwinds. The high end has proven relatively resilient during the recession, while promotions and financing options have helped with affordability,” Bjørhovde said.

During Q2 2022, Samsung shipped a total of 61.8 million units, registering a 6 percent growth. Apple, on the other hand, shipped 49.5 million devices, registering an 8 percent growth year-on-year. Xiaomi followed Samsung and Apple with 39.6 million shipments, which is a 25 percent decline in the company’s numbers as compared to Q2 2021. Competitor Oppo shipped 27.3 million units, but this is also 22 percent lower than Oppo’s 34.9 million shipments a year ago.

Vivo was the fifth largest brand according to the Canalys report, shipping 25.4 million devices, but still seeing a 19 percent decline from its numbers last year. Other brands apart from these shipped a total of 83.9 million units, which gives the rest of the brands a combined market share of 29 percent. This is still a 10 percent decline from last year’s numbers.

