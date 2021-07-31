Global Smartphone Shipments Grew 13.2% In Q2 2021; Xiaomi Overtakes Apple to 2nd Spot: IDC

Global smartphone shipments grew by 13.2 percent year-on-year in Q2 2021 with a total of 313.2 million shipments during the quarter, according to the International Data Corporation’s Worldwide Quarterly Mobile Phone Tracker. Samsung maintained its position as the market leader, followed by China’s Xiaomi, that overtook Apple to come at number two in terms of the number of smartphones shipped. IDC said that Huawei’s persistent decline and LG’s exit from the smartphone market caused a slight shift in market positions in Q2 2021. The 13.2 percent growth in the smartphone market beats IDC’s estimate of a 12.5 percent growth.

The IDC report says that Samsung shipped 59 million units in Q2 2021 across the world, securing a market share of 18.8 percent. The South Korean giant shipped 54 million units last year in the same quarter. Xiaomi shipped 53.1 million units with a 16.9 percent market share. This is an 86.6 percent YoY increase. Cupertino-based giant Apple came third in terms of the number of smartphones shipped with 44.2 million units with a market share of 14.1 percent. Oppo and Vivo took the fourth and fifth spot, shipping 32.8 and 31.6 smartphones, respectively. Oppo registered a 10.5 percent market share and Vivo registered a 10.1 percent market share.

IDC said that in the US, Motorola, TCL, and OnePlus have experienced an year-on-year gain beyond what they have seen in recent years due to LGs department. In China, companies like Xiaomi, Apple, Oppo, and Vivo benefited from Huawei’s rapid decline. Chinese smartphone maker Realme registered the fastest year-over-year growth in Q2 2021 in the top 10 brands, according to IDC. The company registered a 149 percent growth and more than three quarters of its volume came from outside China.

