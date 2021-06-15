Global Smartphone Shipments Will Increase 12% In 2021 On 5G Surge; 1.4 Billion Shipments Expected

Global smartphone shipments will grow 12 percent in 2021, according to a report from maket analysis firm Canalys. The report says that smartphones will clock 1.4 billion global shipments in 2021, depicting a strong recovery in the smartphone market from 2020, when the markets dipped due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Smartphone shipments dropped by seven percent in 2020, according to Canalys. Manufacturers this year are expected to bring new 5G-enabled smartphones this year, which will contribute towards the widening of the market. Canalys predicted that 5G smartphone shipments will hit the market of 610 million units by the end of the year, accounting to 43 percent of global shipments for the full year. The growth is six percent when comparing with the 43 percent shipments of 5G phones reported for the first quarter.

The Canalys report said that a major part of the growth will come from Latin America, followed by Greater China, Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA), and Asia. Canalys said about 18 percent growth will come from these regions. While COVID-19 vaccine rollout around the world is expected to have a positive impact on the smartphone market, the limitations in component supplies are predicted to limit the growth potential to some extent. The report also said that due to the recent surge in cases in India, vendors have redirected some of their allocation to other region. Many smartphone makers are also likely to bring innovations to their supply chains as the pandemic has changed the way of living in many regions.

Apart from Canalys, earlier, in February, Gartner said that we will see an 11.4 percent YoY growth in global smartphone market that could translate to 1.5 billion phones in 2021. The International Data Corporation (IDC) also said that the smartphone shipments will grow by 5.5 percent in 2021 and 5G smartphones would account for 40 percent of the total shipment volume.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here