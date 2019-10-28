Gmail Finally Gets Dark Theme for Android 10 and iOS 13

Though late, Google’s Gmail app has finally joined the ‘dark mode’ party. The rollout of the updated app with the dark theme has begun for both Android 10 and iOS 13 and should be completed over a few weeks. So if you haven’t got the dark theme on the Gmail app yet, it may be coming shortly. Google had first started rolling out the dark mode in September, but it had warned that it might take several weeks. You can now check whether you have received an update for the Gmail app by visiting the Google Play Store or App Store. If there is an update available, install it and re-launch the app if it’s already open.

If you have Andorid 10's system-wide dark theme enabled, the Gmail app would switch to its new look automatically. Or, you can manually activate it by tapping the menu icon on the top left, and selecting the 'Settings' button. Then choose the 'General settings' tab. Here you can change Gmail's theme to either light, dark, or system default. For iOS 13, too, the process is similar. You can switch on system-wide dark mode for iOS 13 and Gmail will change its theme to match automatically. Else, you can tap the app’s hamburger menu, select ‘Settings’, then tap 'Theme' followed by ‘Dark’.

However, the update is available only on the latest operating systems from Google and Apple. So phones running on older software versions may have to wait longer for the dark theme on Gmail. For instance, a media report has confirmed that Samsung devices running Android 9 Pie can’t activate the dark mode. This means Gmail’s dark theme won’t be available even on latest devices like Galaxy S10 and Galaxy Note 10. Huawei, LG and Sony devices also still waiting for Android 10, so users of these brands will have to wait, too.

