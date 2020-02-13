Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
Tech
News18 » Tech
1-min read

Gmail For iPhone And iPad Gets a Major Update; Can Now Add Attachments from Files App

Gmail will begin rolling out the feature for its iOS users from February 12 and all users should receive it in the next 15 days.

Trending Desk

Updated:February 13, 2020, 10:20 AM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Gmail For iPhone And iPad Gets a Major Update; Can Now Add Attachments from Files App
Image for Representation

Google has announced a new Gmail update for the Apple iPhone and iPad line-up of devices, and there are big changes to how the Gmail app now handles attachments on iOS and iPadOS devices. With this update, users will now be able to upload attachments from the Files app on your iPhone or iPad, while composing or replying to an email. Google says this feature is now being rolled out for users, and will be enabled without you having to switch on or modify any settings. All that the user needs to do is to tap on the attachment icon in the top right corner and scroll till the “Attachments” section, after which they will have to tap on the folder icon in order to select the attachment from the Files app. The ‘attachment’ section will be seen in the place of the erstwhile recent attachment section.

Informing about the rollout pace, Google said that it will be an extended roll-out done in two types one by Rapid Release Domains and the other by Scheduled Released Domains. The rollout of the feature is starting from February 12 and will be available for users over the period of the next 15 days. This feature was much-awaited by Gmail’s iOS app users, and the same is likely to make the process of attaching files including documents, photos etc much easier.

Get Delhi elections 2020 live results and details of all seats and each and every candidate.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram