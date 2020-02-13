Gmail For iPhone And iPad Gets a Major Update; Can Now Add Attachments from Files App

Google has announced a new Gmail update for the Apple iPhone and iPad line-up of devices, and there are big changes to how the Gmail app now handles attachments on iOS and iPadOS devices. With this update, users will now be able to upload attachments from the Files app on your iPhone or iPad, while composing or replying to an email. Google says this feature is now being rolled out for users, and will be enabled without you having to switch on or modify any settings. All that the user needs to do is to tap on the attachment icon in the top right corner and scroll till the “Attachments” section, after which they will have to tap on the folder icon in order to select the attachment from the Files app. The ‘attachment’ section will be seen in the place of the erstwhile recent attachment section.

Informing about the rollout pace, Google said that it will be an extended roll-out done in two types one by Rapid Release Domains and the other by Scheduled Released Domains. The rollout of the feature is starting from February 12 and will be available for users over the period of the next 15 days. This feature was much-awaited by Gmail’s iOS app users, and the same is likely to make the process of attaching files including documents, photos etc much easier.

