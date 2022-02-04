Gmail Is Getting A Big Change Soon: All Details

Google’s popular email service Gmail is getting a new design. The redesign comes as part of Google’s new plans for Workspace that will bring Gmail closer to Google Chat, Meet, and Spaces within the Gmail window. Gmail is getting an “integrated view" which will be rolling out to all users by the second quarter of 2022. The new Gmail integrated view will be tested with Google Workspace users started February 8, and the new layout will offer users the option to switch between four buttons - Mail, Chat, Spaces, and Meet, instead of the current combined layout for Gmail, Chat, and Meet.

In the new integrated view, users will only see an enlarged view of one of the four buttons at a time, there will be Notifications Bubbles that will keep users up to date with what is going on in the other tabs. Google says that after the update, the list of mail and label options on Gmail will remain unchanged. With the testing beginning on February 8, Google says that those who do not sign up for the new layout will be switched to the new “integrated view" by April. The company further added that users will be allowed to revert to the changes for some time before it is made permanent by the end of Q2 2022.

Google has also said that the updates would be available to all users except Google Workspace Essential customers.

Last year, Gmail app users got many features that expanded the mailing app’s functionality way beyond the basic email capabilities. Users can now start Google Meet meetings, check their Google Calendar, and can access other Workspace apps directly from the Gmail app. Earlier this year, the Gmail Android app became the fourth app ever to rake in 10 billion downloads after the likes of YouTube, Google Maps, and Google Play Services.

