Gmail is Getting The Dark Theme if You Are on Android 10 and iOS 11 or Newer

Google has finally started rolling out the dark theme for the popular Gmail app for Android and iOS users. The company said in a G Suite blog post that the extended rollout of the Gmail app’s dark theme on Android and iOS has begun and will be completed over the course of next two weeks. To check if dark mode is available for your phone, open the Gmail app, click Settings, and you’ll see a new option called ‘Theme’. From there, the dark mode can be switched on. If you don’t see that option yet, don’t worry as Google has already talked about the 15-day rollout.

For phones running Android 10 and iOS 13, the dark theme of the Gmail app will automatically apply if the dark mode is switched on at the system level. To enable the dark theme on Android 10, go to Android Display system setting on your phone and set your device to Dark theme. On Google Pixel phones, the Gmail dark theme can also be applied by enabling the battery saver mode.

If your phone runs on iOS 13, open settings and tap on the display and brightness option. You’ll see icons for Light and Dark themes at the top of the screen. Tap the ‘Dark’ switch to enable the Dark mode.

A lot of Google apps have been updated recently to support the dark theme on Android 10. Google Fit added the feature last month for Android and iOS users. Google Play, Google Photos, Google Calendar and Files by Google were also given the Dark mode option. The dark mode is said to reduce battery drainage and also ease the strain on your eyes.

