Gmail Reportedly Down in India And Parts of Europe

Is @gmail down ? i am getting this error while logging in! pic.twitter.com/XqKL4ybRXJ — zeefu (@zeefu) January 29, 2019

#GMAIL con reportes de caída en varios países del mundo. pic.twitter.com/PJ6mI87oKk — Federico Cioni (@fcioni) January 29, 2019

Thousands of complaints are turning up online about a mysterious "Error 404" message preventing users from accessing their emails. According to Downdetector.com, the Gmail is having issues since 6:16 AM EST, which is around 4:46 PM IST, Tuesday. The most reported (42 percent) problem was log-in, while 31 percent users reported they could not receive messages. About 25 percent users reported a problem with the website.An 'Error 404' is a standard error in internet communications. It means that your request has reached the correct server, but that the server couldn't find what you're looking for. Given that Gmail is a major service, this is likely some kind of server gaffe – but it's impossible to know for sure.