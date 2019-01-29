English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Gmail Reportedly Down in India And Parts of Europe

According to Downdetector.com, the Gmail is having issues since 6:16 AM EST, which is around 4:46 PM IST, Tuesday.

News18.com

Updated:January 29, 2019, 5:20 PM IST
Thousands of complaints are turning up online about a mysterious "Error 404" message preventing users from accessing their emails. According to Downdetector.com, the Gmail is having issues since 6:16 AM EST, which is around 4:46 PM IST, Tuesday. The most reported (42 percent) problem was log-in, while 31 percent users reported they could not receive messages. About 25 percent users reported a problem with the website.










An 'Error 404' is a standard error in internet communications. It means that your request has reached the correct server, but that the server couldn't find what you're looking for. Given that Gmail is a major service, this is likely some kind of server gaffe – but it's impossible to know for sure.


