Gmail Rolling Out New Option to Let Users Save Images to Google Photos Directly from Emails

Gmail is rolling out a new feature that will let users save photos attached in a mail directly to their Google Photos account. It essentially means that users won’t need to download images manually and then add them to the Photos service. The feature, as spotted by Engadget, works via a dedicated button that sits with the existing download and ‘add to Drive’ buttons. Although it is not a substantial update, it always helps end-users have more options, even if it means fewer clicks. It seems that the new ‘add to Photos’ button on Gmail attachments is available in select regions, and more users will receive it soon. The new update comes days before Google Photos will lose its free unlimited storage.

Meanwhile, Google recently announced a new tool for the Photos app to let users manage storage better ahead of the June 1 deadline - the day it will lose free unlimited storage. Users will get 15GB of free allotted storage that includes files from other Google services such as Drive, Gmail, and more. The software giant had said that photos or videos backed up in “high-quality" before June 1 will not count towards Google Account storage. These photos and videos will remain free and exempt. Coming back to the new ‘manage storage’ tool, users can now view photos and videos based on size and quality in neat folders. It also allows users to view blurry photos in a dedicated folder with the option to delete them all at once. Users can view screenshots and large videos in dedicated folders. Users must ensure they are using the latest version of the app to enjoy the new tool. The software giant will also be renaming its ‘High-quality storage’ tier to Storage saver soon. To continue enjoying large storage capacity on Google Photos (linked with Google account), users can check out these available Google One subscription plans.

