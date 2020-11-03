Gmail Servers Down in Some Parts of India and UK; Users Unable to Login, Add Attachments

Gmail services appear to be facing server issues for the past few hours, causing problems for some users around the world, including India. According to the outage tracking website Down Detector, Gmail services in India are mainly affected in Mumbai while some cases are being reported from Delhi and Hyderabad as well. The website further shows severe outage in parts of Europe like the UK and Germany. Some users living in New York and other parts of the US are also affected by the Gmail server problem.

At the moment, Google has not officially addressed the cause of the problem that is affecting Gmail users around the world. As per Down Detect, 45 percent of affected users of the platform are unable to add attachments to the email while a majority of affected users are unable to login. Some users are also not getting emails, the website indicated. Several affected Gmail users on Twitter also claimed that they were unable to reset the account password.

Currently, the outage appears to be with Gmail's web client while the app for Android and iOS is working fine, as per the company. According to XDA Developers, Google, in its response said, "Our team is continuing to investigate this issue...Thank you for your patience. The affected users are unable to access Gmail, but we've provided a workaround below. Please use the Gmail app."

At the time of writing this article, some users on Twitter are still complaining about Gmail not functioning properly, although it is unclear whether the issue is caused by the same problem. Down Detector's Gmail problem graph highlights that the maximum issues were reported at 2:47 PM today. There is currently no ETA on when the services are expected to resume normal functioning for these users. More information from the company is expected soon.