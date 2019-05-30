English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Gmail to Introduce Confidentiality Mode for G Suite Users by June 25
Users who use Gmail at work will be able to use the tool to write confidential emails.
Gmail's confidentiality mode will be active by default for G Suite users by June 25. Users who use Gmail at work will be able to use the tool to write confidential emails. Personal account holders have been able to use this feature since Gmail's mid-2018 redesign. According to a report published in the Verge, the confidential mode comes in handy at work when one sends messages containing sensitive information. The mode lets users set an expiration date which cuts off access when the expiration day arrives.
While the message is available, recipients won't be able to forward or copy the contents and even download it. The sender can revoke access at any point. According to the specifications, one can set the message to unlock only after the recipient types in an SMS verification code that is sent to their phone number.
The current form for personal accounts sees users being able to send a confidential mail by first composing it and then selecting the locked clock icon near the 'Sent' button which allows users to set parameters. The icon will be located in the same place for business domains once the confidentiality mode launches.
One will be able to understand that it is active when the message window has a blue header and a warning towards the bottom of the compose window that shows that the content will be protected.
