Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
CO-PRESENTED BY
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
Tech
»
1-min read

Gmail to Introduce Confidentiality Mode for G Suite Users by June 25

Users who use Gmail at work will be able to use the tool to write confidential emails.

Trending Desk

Updated:May 30, 2019, 11:25 AM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Gmail to Introduce Confidentiality Mode for G Suite Users by June 25
Users who use Gmail at work will be able to use the tool to write confidential emails.
Loading...
Gmail's confidentiality mode will be active by default for G Suite users by June 25. Users who use Gmail at work will be able to use the tool to write confidential emails. Personal account holders have been able to use this feature since Gmail's mid-2018 redesign. According to a report published in the Verge, the confidential mode comes in handy at work when one sends messages containing sensitive information. The mode lets users set an expiration date which cuts off access when the expiration day arrives.

While the message is available, recipients won't be able to forward or copy the contents and even download it. The sender can revoke access at any point. According to the specifications, one can set the message to unlock only after the recipient types in an SMS verification code that is sent to their phone number.

The current form for personal accounts sees users being able to send a confidential mail by first composing it and then selecting the locked clock icon near the 'Sent' button which allows users to set parameters. The icon will be located in the same place for business domains once the confidentiality mode launches.

One will be able to understand that it is active when the message window has a blue header and a warning towards the bottom of the compose window that shows that the content will be protected.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
 
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram