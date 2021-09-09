Gmail to Let Users Make Voice Calls Directly via the App, New Design Incoming

Google is reportedly adding the ability to “ring" another Google user with Google Meet — but inside the Gmail mobile app, not inside the Meet app. According to The Verge that spotted the development of the feature, the feature will essentially let Gmail users call another Gmail customer similar to voice calls, in addition to being able to join Google Meet meetings directly via the app. The report notes that the standalone Meet app will get the same ability to place calls and not just create group meetings in the future. Exact details about the availability of the calling feature via Gmail remain unclear and the company is yet to share more details. It appears that Google aims to make Gmail the central hub for all other online services like Doc, Meet, Google Chat and more. The web client will reportedly get a redesign to integrate all these services.

In terms of the design, an image in the report shows Google Workspace apps like Drive, Calendar, Notes, and even Call on the right side of the screen, with the Google Chats tab right next to it. On the left, we can see ‘spaces’ instead of rooms alongside Meet, Chat, and Mail tabs. In a blog post, Google says, “any user who has enabled Chat in their Gmail settings will start to see the term ‘Rooms’ automatically updated to ‘Spaces.’ With Spaces, teams can share ideas, collaborate on documents, and manage tasks from a single place. Over the coming months, the company will update Spaces with several new features such as in-line topic threading, discoverable spaces, and enhanced user roles and moderation, Google adds.

However, more features on Gmail could also lead to a cluttered interface. The report claims that Gmail users would be able to hide the tabs they don’t use. The redesign is rolling out to enterprise users first in the coming weeks, and regular Gmail users will receive the update later. Meanwhile, Google Calendar will now let you RSVP to a meeting invite with an indication of your location. Google had previously added notable features to let users control Google Workspace apps directly from Gmail. For instance, the company earlier made it easier for users to grant access to files on Drive directly from Gmail.

