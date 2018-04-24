English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Gmail Users Receiving Spams From Their Own Accounts: Report
Users have claimed that they have been receiving ads sent to them from their own accounts despite updated passwords.
Gmail users receiving spams from their own accounts: Report (photo for representation)
Some Gmail users have claimed that they have been receiving ads sent to them from their own accounts despite updated passwords and two-factor authentication, the media reported. To get the messages past spam filters, the spammers have been using forged email headers to make them appear as though they are being sent via a "Canadian telecommunications company" called "Telus", Mashable reported on Sunday.
Also Read: OnePlus is Offering 6,000 Tickets For Avengers: Infinity War
The subject of the emails read "weight loss and growth supplements for men". "We are aware of a spam campaign impacting a small subset of Gmail users and have actively taken measures to protect against it," a Google spokesperson was quoted as saying. "We have identified and are reclassifying all offending emails as spam, and have no reason to believe any accounts were compromised as part of this incident," he added.
Also Read: Asus Zenfone Max Pro First Impressions Review: An All-Rounder With a Mammoth Battery
Because the messages appeared to be coming from the same user, Gmail filed the message into affected users' sent folder. "My email account has sent out 3 spam emails in the past hour to a list of about 10 addresses that I don't recognise. I changed my password immediately after the first one, but then it happened again 2 more times," a user wrote on "Google Help Forum".
"The company's engineering teams are aware of this and are working on a resolution," Google employee Seth Vargo tweeted in reply to one such complaint.
Also Watch: Tech and Auto Show | Ep 37 | Hyundai Elite i20, Virat Kohli, Google Pixel 2 & More
Also Watch
Also Read: OnePlus is Offering 6,000 Tickets For Avengers: Infinity War
The subject of the emails read "weight loss and growth supplements for men". "We are aware of a spam campaign impacting a small subset of Gmail users and have actively taken measures to protect against it," a Google spokesperson was quoted as saying. "We have identified and are reclassifying all offending emails as spam, and have no reason to believe any accounts were compromised as part of this incident," he added.
Also Read: Asus Zenfone Max Pro First Impressions Review: An All-Rounder With a Mammoth Battery
Because the messages appeared to be coming from the same user, Gmail filed the message into affected users' sent folder. "My email account has sent out 3 spam emails in the past hour to a list of about 10 addresses that I don't recognise. I changed my password immediately after the first one, but then it happened again 2 more times," a user wrote on "Google Help Forum".
"The company's engineering teams are aware of this and are working on a resolution," Google employee Seth Vargo tweeted in reply to one such complaint.
Also Watch: Tech and Auto Show | Ep 37 | Hyundai Elite i20, Virat Kohli, Google Pixel 2 & More
Also Watch
-
Review: Ducati 959 Panigale
-
Sunday 22 April , 2018
World Earth Day: Juhi Chawla Talks Environment, Advocates ‘No Plastic’ Policy
-
Friday 20 April , 2018
Is Your MP/ MLA Accused of Crime Against Women?
-
Wednesday 18 April , 2018
Karnataka Election 2018: The Good, The Bad and The Tainted Candidates
-
Friday 20 April , 2018
Watch: Quin Smart Helmets | Feature
Review: Ducati 959 Panigale
Sunday 22 April , 2018 World Earth Day: Juhi Chawla Talks Environment, Advocates ‘No Plastic’ Policy
Friday 20 April , 2018 Is Your MP/ MLA Accused of Crime Against Women?
Wednesday 18 April , 2018 Karnataka Election 2018: The Good, The Bad and The Tainted Candidates
Friday 20 April , 2018 Watch: Quin Smart Helmets | Feature
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Sanju Teaser Trailer Released, Ranbir Kapoor IS Sanjay Dutt In Upcoming Biopic; Check It Out
- Vision Mercedes-Maybach Ultimate Luxury Concept Crossover Unveiled Ahead of Debut
- Venom Trailer: Check Out Tom Hardy In Upcoming Spider-Man Spin Off
- IPL 2018: The Curious Case of Sunrisers Hyderabad Pacers & Spinners
- Sachin Tendulkar Turns 45 - When The Master Spoke