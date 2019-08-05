Goa CM Trying to Discourage TikTok, PUBG Among Students
Replying to a Congress MLA, CM Sawant quoted a circular issued by Goa's Director of Education stating that parents and guardians should discourage school children from downloading TikTok or PUBG.
Image for Representation
The Goa government has taken steps to discourage the use of mobile app Tik Tok and online game PUBG among students, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant told the Goa legislative Assembly on Monday. To a question from Congress MLA Ravi Naik, Sawant, in a written reply tabled during the ongoing Monsoon session, quoted a circular issued by the state Director of Education Nagaraj Honnekeri. The circular says that awareness needs to be created among parents and guardians about the social media apps in the interest of safety and security of students. "...awareness needs to be created among the parents, guardians and the children are not to download or use Tik Tok app and PUBG game. The app and the game create the issue of safety and security of children in the state of Goa," the circular reads, adding that preventive measures may be of "great help in saving lives".
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months. Use code FREEDOM.
Also Watch
-
Review: Triumph Speed Twin
-
Friday 26 July , 2019
Xiaomi Redmi K20 Pro Review: The Best Affordable Flagship On The Market
-
Monday 15 July , 2019
Samsung Galaxy Tab S5e Review: Planning To Buy an Apple iPad or Microsoft Surface? Take a look at this
-
Friday 19 July , 2019
Vivo Z1 Pro Review: Bringing The Fight To Xiaomi, Realme and Samsung
-
Saturday 20 July , 2019
Is OnePlus 7 Better Than The OnePlus 7 Pro?
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Want a Smart TV Below Rs 40,000 For Netflix, Hotstar And More? Best TVs to Splurge On
- Rakhi Sawant Confirms Marrying NRI, Reveals Husband's Name and Details
- Ferrari Lawyers Threaten to Sue Fashion Designer For ‘Distasteful’ Instagram Posts
- Deepika Padukone Counters Salman Khan's Take on Depression: As If It is A Choice
- This Mumbai Woman Used Sign Language on Video Call, Netizens Said ‘Thank You Technology’