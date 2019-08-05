Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Goa CM Trying to Discourage TikTok, PUBG Among Students

Replying to a Congress MLA, CM Sawant quoted a circular issued by Goa's Director of Education stating that parents and guardians should discourage school children from downloading TikTok or PUBG.

IANS

Updated:August 5, 2019, 3:19 PM IST
Goa CM Trying to Discourage TikTok, PUBG Among Students
Image for Representation
The Goa government has taken steps to discourage the use of mobile app Tik Tok and online game PUBG among students, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant told the Goa legislative Assembly on Monday. To a question from Congress MLA Ravi Naik, Sawant, in a written reply tabled during the ongoing Monsoon session, quoted a circular issued by the state Director of Education Nagaraj Honnekeri. The circular says that awareness needs to be created among parents and guardians about the social media apps in the interest of safety and security of students. "...awareness needs to be created among the parents, guardians and the children are not to download or use Tik Tok app and PUBG game. The app and the game create the issue of safety and security of children in the state of Goa," the circular reads, adding that preventive measures may be of "great help in saving lives".

