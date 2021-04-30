Gold-Plated Nintendo Wii Made For The Queen of England Is Selling for Over Rs 2.2 Crores on Ebay

Vintage gaming consoles are often sold at a very high price, often in online auctions, or at times, just on websites like craigslist or Ebay. Recently, a sealed copy of a Nintendo’s Super Mario Bros was sold for $660,000 (roughly Rs 4.84 crores at the time) in an online auction. Now, a 24 karat gold-plated Nintendo Wii console, which was originally made for the Royal Family is up for sale on Ebay for a price of $300,000 (roughly Rs 2.22 crores). The 24-karat gold Nintendo Wii was made for the Queen of England, more specifically and the custom gaming console is part of video game company THQ’s PR efforts to promote multiplayer party title Big Family Games back in 2009.

The console, which was meant for Queen Elizabeth II never actually reached her due to the strict security protocols at the Buckingham Palace and was later returned to THQ. It was then purchased by a collector, and has now been put on sale on Ebay for a whopping $300,000 price tag. The collector, who goes by the name Donny says that the pricetag will help him find a new place to live in, according to a GamesRadar report. “The Royal Family are arguably the most important family in the country so we felt that they needed a copy of the game. But we thought that Her Majesty the Queen wouldn’t want to play on any old console, so an extra-special gold one was commissioned.” THQ was quoted by People Make Games as saying in a press release.

The 24-karat gold-plated Nintendo Wii is still in working condition and there are no signs of heavy usage. It comes with a proof of authenticity and a framed document that the buyer can showcase alongside the console.

