Good News For BSNL Customers As The 2.2GB Bumper Offer For Prepaid Users is Extended Again

Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) has been trying its hand on new ways to woo the customers after sailing through rough waters for a while. The state-owned telecom operator had introduced its ‘bumper offer’ for prepaid mobile customers last year, which offered an additional 2.2GB data per day to subscribers in addition to their daily data allowance. This offer was extended by the telecom operator earlier this year, and once again, the company has stretched the offer period till October. However, the offer’s availability might vary depending upon the telecom circle.

The extended plan indicates that the company has been benefitting big time from the Bumper Offer, which provides an additional data to prepaid customers. The bumper offer will be valid on BNSL’s prepaid plan vouchers valued at Rs 186, Rs 289, Rs 485, Rs 666 and Rs 1,699. It will also be available on unlimited STV’s worth Rs 187, Rs 349, Rs 399 and Rs 448. The extra data benefit will be available to all new and existing customers of BSNL.

The extra 2.2GB data offers will be valid on all prepaid recharges made till October 2019, starting July 4. The rest of the conditions attached to the offer remain the same. While the bumper offer adds 2.2GB additional data, it neither extends the validity nor affects parameters such as calling or text message quota. To recall, the 2.2GB extra data offer was originally introduced in September last year. However, due to the increasing demand, the offer has been already extended twice: once in January and another time in May.