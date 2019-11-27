Good News! Android 10 For Samsung Galaxy Note 10 And Galaxy S10 Rolls Out in January

The long and patient wait for Samsung smartphone users could soon be over. If all goes according to plan, the Samsung Galaxy Note 10, the Samsung Galaxy Note 10+, the Galaxy S10, Galaxy S10+ and the Galaxy S10e smartphones will get the Android 10 update in January 2020. Admittedly, it is not a long way to January 2020 now. This information comes from Samsung Israel, who shared the roadmap on the Samsung Members app, which means the Android 10 update is good to roll. However, do expect some variations in the scheduling, since the global rollout for this update could happen in a staggered manner.

The roadmap shared by Samsung Israel suggests that it will be a busy rollout schedule for Android 10 for Samsung Galaxy devices, right up till the month of September. Apart from the Galaxy Note 10 and the Galaxy S10 series of phones which will start getting the update in January itself, the Galaxy Note 9 series as well as the Samsung Galaxy A30 will also start receiving the Android 10 rollout at around the same time. Over the months of March, April and May, the Galaxy A80, the Galaxy A50, Galaxy A70, Galaxy A10, Galaxy A10s and the Galaxy A20 will get the update. The Galaxy S9 and the Galaxy S9+ smartphones are expected to get the Android 10 goodness in April 2020.

A lot of this is dependent on the current One UI beta program that is running on many Samsung Galaxy Phones, including the Galaxy S10, Galaxy Note 10, the Galaxy S9 and the Galaxy Note 9.

