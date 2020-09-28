Google Accidentally Reveals Pixel 5 Design, Price in Japan: Report

With Google's September 30 event just around the corner, the excitement around the giant's upcoming Pixel 5 and Pixel 4a 5G smartphones is also at its peak. Now, a new 'slip-up' from Google seems to have fueled that excitement further, as the company has accidentally revealed the Pixel 5 in all its glory on its official Twitter handle for Japan. Google tweeted a video teaser for the Pixel 5 by accident in Japan, which focused on the new design and 5G support of the new Pixel smartphone. The Pixel 5's rumoured hole-punch design was revealed in the leaked teaser, along with the phone's speculated price in Japan.

According to the leak, the Pixel 5 will cost JPY 74,800 (Rs. 52,260 by direct conversion) in Japan. The Pixel 4 in comparison, was launched at JPY 89,980 (Rs. 62,860 by direct conversion) in Japan last year. According to a 9to5Google report, the Tweet was also linked to a page that wasn't live but mentioned explicitly that the phone is available for pre-order. "Google Pixel 5, the ultimate 5G-enabled smartphone from Google, is now available for pre-order. Enjoy fast movie downloads and professional-grade photography. 5G experience with the best specs," the website quoted the Google teaser as saying.

Google is all set to launch the new Pixel smartphone, along with the Pixel 4a 5G, a new Google Nest speaker, and a new Chromecast device during its event on September 30. Google's Pixel smartphone are one of the most sought-after smartphone launches every year. The company had earlier this year said that it will not bring its Google Pixel 5 and Pixel 4a 5G to India.