Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
Tech
»
1-min read

Google Accused of Discriminating Against Pregnant Women in Viral Memo

The memo titled "I'm Not Returning to Google After Maternity Leave and Here is Why," was posted last week to an internal company message board for expecting women and new mothers.

IANS

Updated:August 6, 2019, 9:52 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Google Accused of Discriminating Against Pregnant Women in Viral Memo
The memo titled "I'm Not Returning to Google After Maternity Leave and Here is Why," was posted last week to an internal company message board for expecting women and new mothers.
Loading...

A memorandum written by a female Google staffer that accuses the tech giant of discriminating and retaliating against her for being pregnant has gone viral and has been seen by over 10,000 employees. The memo has triggered employees to post memes defending the woman staffer on an internal message board. The memo titled "I'm Not Returning to Google After Maternity Leave and Here is Why," was posted last week to an internal company message board for expecting women and new mothers. It was reposted to other internal message boards and has since gone viral, multiple current Google employees in different parts of the company were quoted as saying by the Motherboard.

Since then, employees have been posting memes that have gathered thousands of likes. The memes were made in support of the woman on an internal message board called 'Memegen', the report added. Meanwhile, a Google spokesperson has reportedly said that the company prohibits retaliation in the workplace and publicly shares a very clear policy. "To make sure that no complaint raised goes unheard at Google, we give employees multiple channels to report concerns, including anonymously, and investigate all allegations of retaliation," the Motherboard report added.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months. Use code FREEDOM.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram