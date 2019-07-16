Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
Tech
»
1-min read

Google Accused of Ripping Off Digital Ad Technology in US Lawsuit

Impact Engine Inc filed the complaint in federal court in San Diego, California, alleging various Google online advertising platforms, including Google Ads and Google AdSense, infringed on six patents.

Reuters

Updated:July 16, 2019, 12:37 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Google Accused of Ripping Off Digital Ad Technology in US Lawsuit
A sign is pictured outside a Google office near the company's headquarters in Mountain View, California, US. May 8, 2019. (Image: REUTERS/Dave Paresh)
Loading...

Alphabet Inc's Google LLC was hit on Monday with a US lawsuit alleging it copied a smaller firm's patented digital advertising technology.

Impact Engine Inc filed the complaint in federal court in San Diego, California, alleging various Google online advertising platforms, including Google Ads and Google AdSense, infringed on six patents.

The allegedly violated patents, granted to San Diego-based Impact Engine between 2011 and 2018, relate to so-called "programmatic creative" technology for rapidly producing and customising online advertisements. Google did not immediately comment on the case.

According to the complaint, between 2005 and 2007 Google employees expressed interest in partnering with Impact Engine's co-founders, who disclosed prototypes, documents, and source code. Impact Engine alleged that, after a series of meetings between the companies, Google copied its intellectual property instead of creating a business partnership.

The lawsuit does not include any claims other than patent infringement.

"We cannot stand by any longer and watch while one of the world’s largest and most valuable companies infringes upon our IP and profits from our hard work and creative inventions," Impact Engine Chief Executive Officer Neil Greer said in a press release.

"We are determined to enforce our intellectual property rights and to protect our innovations, for Impact Engine’s own sake and for the sake of other young companies who might be victimized by behemoths such as Google.”

About 85% of Alphabet’s revenue comes from Google’s ad business, which sells links, banners and commercials across its own websites and apps and those of partners.

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram