Google 'Action Blocks' Empowers People With Cognitive Impairments to Live More Independently
On Google's Action Blocks, each Assistant command is customised as an image, the ‘Action Block icon’, and with one tap, it triggers the corresponding command.
Image for Representation (Source: Google)
For the 630 million people worldwide with cognitive disabilities, Google has come out with ‘Action Blocks’, a new tool that enables users, and their caregivers, to add Google Assistant commands to the home screen of their Android smartphones or tablets. Google said in a blog post dated October 2 that it had been working on a service that can pair its AI Voice Assistant and Android together to simplify day-to-day tasks for people with cognitive impairments.
How this works, is that each Google Assistant command is represented by a custom image, called the ‘Action Block icon’, and with one tap, it triggers the corresponding command. So, one can configure these action blocks to do anything that the Google Assistant is programmed to do, for example, book a cab, call a friend, make doctor's appointments, set alarms or reminders, order food, book tickets, make online payments or play music. All actions that could potentially help a cognitively impaired person live more independently.
Google’s Action Blocks is not dissimilar to the Picture Exchange Communication Systems (PECS) which allows children on the autism spectrum to communicate using pictures. With Action Blocks, users can not only communicate but also control Google Assistant functions. While the product is still in the testing phase, Google has requested caregivers or family members of people with cognitive disabilities to register with their Trusted Tester program.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
- artificial intelligence
- Artificial Intelligence Features
- artificial intelligence in healthcare
- artificial intelligence in medicine
Also Watch
-
Nikon Z6 Review: A Versatile, Premium Full-Frame Camera for First Timers
-
Tuesday 03 September , 2019
Samsung Galaxy Note 10+ Review: Spend Your Money For The S-Pen Magic
-
Friday 30 August , 2019
Hyundai Grand i10 Nios First Drive Review: Better Than Maruti Suzuki Swift?
-
Thursday 29 August , 2019
Maruti Suzuki Xl6 First Drive Review India
-
Wednesday 28 August , 2019
Revolt RV 400 Review: Worth the Excitement?
Live TV
Recommended For You
- I'll Definitely Fulfill My Dream of Buying a Sea-facing House in Bandstand, Says Kartik Aaryan
- GoPro Hero 8 Black And GoPro Max Action Cameras Are All About Versatility
- Blaming Anushka Sharma for Virat Kohli's 'Zero' Makes No Sense, Says Sania Mirza
- 'Hands Up!': Bird Put Behind Bars for 'Participating' in Shoplifting in Netherlands
- Will Google Have to Pay £750 to Each Apple iPhone User For Unlawful Tracking?