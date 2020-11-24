Google Adding Contacts Tab on Gmail Side Panel to Show Richer Contact Info

Google has announced that the company is adding Contacts tab to the side panel of the Gmail web client. The new Contact tab which sits alongside Google Calendar, Keep, and Tasks tabs, will provide "richer" details about contacts such as phone number, email address, previously exchanged emails, and more. Currently, users can view quick contact information by hovering over a person's name in Gmail, though the new tab on the side panel will provide elaborate information more neatly. The feature is available to Gmail users with Google Workspace plans; however, it is said to reach personal Google accounts too.

Google in a blog post further notes that Gmail users with Workspace plans can view additional information such as team and manager, office and desk location, and more. As per the image available on the blog post, the Contacts tab will also have quick buttons to send an email, start a conversation on Google Chat (only for premium users) or Google Meet. Google further says, "In the side panel, you can learn more about who the person you're collaborating with is, what team they're on, and whether you've interacted with them before." The software giant adds that it hopes make collaboration with key stakeholders "easier" with the new Contacts tab.

Gmail Workspace admins can also populate Contacts tab data with the job title, manager email, department, employee ID, organisation-specific custom attributes, and more. Admins can further add a user's primary email address and display name. It is unclear how the feature will work for users with regular Google accounts.

The Contact tab on the side panel of Gmail is currently available to users with premium plans such as Google Workspace Essentials, Business Starter, Business Standard, Business Plus, Enterprise Essentials, Enterprise Standard, and Enterprise Plus. Apart from regular customers, it is also rolling out to G Suite Basic, Business, Education, Enterprise for Education, and Nonprofits customers. The feature is said to be available to everyone by the mid-December.