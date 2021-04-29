Google Adds More Tools For COVID-19 Travel Advisories in Search and Maps, New Explore Tab & More

Mountain View, California-based giant Google has added new tools to its search engine that shows users COVID-19 related advisories for their destination. Google, in a blog post, said that there has been an increase in search queries like “travel restrictions" and “where to travel" and that the Explore tool has also got its own tab on Google.com/travel and it has been redesigned to show more destinations, filters for destinations, travel advisory or restrictions, and more helpful information. Google has also made some updates to Google Maps on the desktop to help users with planning their trips. Google, in its blog post, said that with the increasing circulation of vaccines, there has been an increase in search queries like “travel restrictions" and “where to travel."

Google’s new tools will now show users COVID-19 related travel advisories or restrictions, whether the destination requires quarantine upon arrival or travellers will need to provide proof of vaccination. The Explore tab has been updated and given its own page (google.com/travel) and it will now show more destinations, smaller cities, national parks, along with other destination filters for users to narrow down on a destination based on their interests. Potential travellers can also make use of information like hotels, things to do, best time to visit, and more.

Google also says that Maps on desktop will now show different types of places where travellers can stop during their journey such as hotels, parks, campgrounds, and rest stops. These stops will be seen on the map and users can add a particular spot to be added to their journey. These directions can then be sent to a user’s smartphone.

