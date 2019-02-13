English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Google Adds New Right Click Options to Gmail
The options would enable users to reply to or forward an email directly from a message while opening multiple emails in multiple new windows, Google wrote in a G Suite blog post.
Revamping Gmail, Google has added options like easy label adding, moving, muting and snooze emails to the right-click context menu of its emailing platform. The options would enable users to reply to or forward an email directly from a message while opening multiple emails in multiple new windows, Google wrote in a G Suite blog post on Monday.
The previous right-click menu only gave the users three options to choose from -- archive, mark as unread, or delete. The new additions come with options to search for all emails from the same sender or with the same subjects at once.
The feature -- which will be "On" by default -- is being made available to users on all G Suite editions, the post said. Google has already started rolling out the update to G Suite users with Rapid Release domains. For the other users, the feature's scheduled release is on February 22.
