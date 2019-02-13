Google Adds New Right Click Options to Gmail

Revamping Gmail, Google has added options like easy label adding, moving, muting and snooze emails to the right-click context menu of its emailing platform. The options would enable users to reply to or forward an email directly from a message while opening multiple emails in multiple new windows, Google wrote in a G Suite blog post on Monday.The previous right-click menu only gave the users three options to choose from -- archive, mark as unread, or delete. The new additions come with options to search for all emails from the same sender or with the same subjects at once.The feature -- which will be "On" by default -- is being made available to users on all G Suite editions, the post said. Google has already started rolling out the update to G Suite users with Rapid Release domains. For the other users, the feature's scheduled release is on February 22.*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.