English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
Tech
»
1-min read

Google Adds New Right Click Options to Gmail

The options would enable users to reply to or forward an email directly from a message while opening multiple emails in multiple new windows, Google wrote in a G Suite blog post.

IANS

Updated:February 13, 2019, 10:46 AM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Google Adds New Right Click Options to Gmail
The beta update for the 0.11.0 version of the PUBG Mobile is already out on the internet and interested players can get a taste of what the zombie mode actually is. (Photo for representation)
Loading...
Revamping Gmail, Google has added options like easy label adding, moving, muting and snooze emails to the right-click context menu of its emailing platform. The options would enable users to reply to or forward an email directly from a message while opening multiple emails in multiple new windows, Google wrote in a G Suite blog post on Monday.

The previous right-click menu only gave the users three options to choose from -- archive, mark as unread, or delete. The new additions come with options to search for all emails from the same sender or with the same subjects at once.

The feature -- which will be "On" by default -- is being made available to users on all G Suite editions, the post said. Google has already started rolling out the update to G Suite users with Rapid Release domains. For the other users, the feature's scheduled release is on February 22.


Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.

| Edited by: ---
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram