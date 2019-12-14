Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Google Adds Spam Protection Feature for Android Users of its Messages App

Google's new spam protection feature will let you not just block and report spammers but block entire conversations and flag any suspected spam messages as well.

IANS

Updated:December 14, 2019, 1:00 PM IST
Google Adds Spam Protection Feature for Android Users of its Messages App
Image for Representation

Google has introduced a spam protection feature in its Messages app for Android users, who will now get a warning about spam texts. "With Spam protection for Messages, we warn you of suspected spam and unsafe websites we've detected. If you see a suspected spam warning in Messages you can help us improve our spam models by letting us know if it's spam or not," Google said in a statement.

Along with reporting spam texts, Google said that users will also be able to block entire conversations, too. "With real-time spam detection, Messages makes chatting easier and safer. This feature works with your message data while keeping your messages private. And it's optional" so you're in control," said Google.

Messages have been trying to detect suspected spam, and now lets you block and report spammers. If you see a suspected spam warning in Messages, you can let Google know if it's spam or not by tapping "Report spam" or "Report not spam". "When Spam protection is on, Google temporarily stores the phone numbers of received and sent messages for numbers that aren't in your contacts. This helps Google identify spammers," said the company.

This data is not linked to you or to identifiers like your name or phone number, which means Google doesn't know who you're messaging. Your message content is not seen or stored by Google as part of this feature, the company added.

| Edited by: Chhavianshika Singh
