Google Adds Special Cricket World Cup Features for Search and Assistant

The ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 is hosted by England and Wales from 30 May to 14 July.

IANS

Updated:June 5, 2019, 5:41 PM IST
Google Adds Special Cricket World Cup Features for Search and Assistant
The ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 is hosted by England and Wales from 30 May to 14 July.
Keeping in line with the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 action, Google on Wednesday introduced special features to its Search, Assistant to help people get all the important match updates.

Users can now explore the tournament table, stats and upcoming matches right by just typing "ICC Cricket World Cup" on Search in languages including English, Hindi, Bengali, Marathi and Urdu, the company said in a statement.

For people who would not be able to watch the match Live, Google would show short video clips of match highlights and allow people to read through live commentary in English and Hindi.

To keep track of all the matches, users would be allowed to pin real-time scores on their Android phone screens from Search on mobile browsers or from the Android Google App, said the company.

In addition, Google Assistant would also help users keep up with the World Cup action by answering questions like "Hey Google, when does India play next?"

You can even get up-to-date stats by asking, "Hey Google, what are the current Cricket standings?" This also works in Google Search.

