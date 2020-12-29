Google Adds Subscriptions Page On Online Store To Promote Paid Services, Doesn't Show on India Store Yet

Google offers a wide range of subscription services, starting from the likes of cloud storage with Google One, and going till music and content with the like of YouTube and YouTube Music. While most of the company's services are still free to use, the company has created subscription services as a prominent part of its business plan in the recent times. Now, Google is also prominently advertising its subscription services with a dedicated "Subscriptions" landing page on the Google Store. The 'Subscriptions' landing page, however, does not appear on the Google Store in India yet.

According to a report in 9to5Google, the Subscriptions page is now showing up at the top of Google Store, at least in the United States. Further, the report says that the 'Subscriptions' landing page comes at the expense of Accessories. The offerings are broken down in four categories - Shows and Music that consists of YouTube TV, YouTube Premium, YouTube Music Premium, Gaming that consists of Stadia Pro and Google Play Pass, Storage and Security that consists of Google One and Nest Aware, and Phone Plan that includes Google Fi.

Among all the subscription services, YouTube is one of the most popular on from the Mountain View, California-based giant. According to a report, YouTube TV had 3 million customers in the US, while YouTube Premium (including YouTube Music) is at 30 million as of Q3 2020. YouTube Play Pass is another effort from Google that offers Android games without ads and unlocks all in-app purchases. Google One, on the other hand, offers users cloud storage to store their data.

Google says that its hardware also works best if the user is a paid subscriber for the company's services. "Take your Google products to the next level with premium content, cloud storage, security features, and more," Google Store website says.