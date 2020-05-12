TECH

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#MakeYourOwnMask#COV19 Analytics#IndiaGives
India Positive on Coronavirus
News18 »
1-MIN READ

Google Ads Will Now Allow Retailers to Display 'Curbside Pickup Option'

Google Ads Will Now Allow Retailers to Display 'Curbside Pickup Option'

According to Google, searches for "in-stock" grew by 70 per cent during late March-early April across the globe.

  • IANS
  • Last Updated: May 12, 2020, 12:58 PM IST
Share this:

As online shopping grows in COVID-19 times, Google on Monday launched a "curbside pickup" badge for local shopping ads to help customers find products locally and avoid delays in shipping. According to Google, searches for "in-stock" grew by 70 percent during late March-early April across the globe. To help customers find out where they can shop safely, Google is giving retailers a new option. "We're here to help you connect local shoppers with the products they need quickly, and promote your safer fulfillment options, like in-store and curbside pickup," the company said in a statement.

Using local inventory ads, retailers can show users that the products they are searching for are available for nearby store pickup. "Now, you can indicate if you offer curbside pickup, right in your local inventory ads," said Darshan Kantak, Vice President, Product Management. This feature is available in the countries where local inventory ads have launched: Australia, Austria, Brazil, Canada, Denmark, France, Germany, Japan, Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, Switzerland, the UK and the US. The curbside pickup badge can show on products available for store pickup.

The local inventory ads curbside pickup badge is currently in beta and available to advertisers who have completed the onboarding for store pickup. "If you aren't running local inventory ads, you can still let customers know whether your store offers pickup, delivery, or curbside pickup," said Google. Using Google My Business, people can add or edit attributes to their Business Profile that appear on Search and Maps. This feature is available globally.

Share this:

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365

Next Story
corona virus btn
corona virus btn
Loading