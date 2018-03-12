English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Google AI That Helped NASA Find Exoplanets Now Open For All
Google hopes the open-sourced code will prove a useful starting point for developing similar models for other NASA missions, like K2 (Kepler's second mission) and the upcoming "Transiting Exoplanet Survey Satellite" mission.
Google AI That Helped NASA Find Exoplanets Now Open For All (Image: Reuters)
A Google model based on Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML) that helped NASA discover two exoplanets, is now available for researchers to process data from Kepler Space Telescope. The "TensorFlow" model decoded massive sets of data from NASA's Kepler Space Telescope to discover two exoplanets last year, including one that has the first known eight-planet system like ours.
Also Read: Facebook-Owned Onavo Launches App That Locks Other Apps
One of the two newly-discovered planets is Kepler-90i -- a sizzling hot, rocky planet that orbits its star once every 14.4 days. This marked the discovery of an eighth planet circling Kepler-90, a Sun-like star 2,545 light-years from Earth - making it the first known eight-planet system outside of our own. "We're excited to release our code for processing the Kepler data, training our neural network model and making predictions about new candidate signals," Chris Shallue, Senior Software Engineer, Google Brain Team, said in a blog post.
Google hopes the open-sourced code will prove a useful starting point for developing similar models for other NASA missions, like K2 (Kepler's second mission) and the upcoming "Transiting Exoplanet Survey Satellite" mission. To search for planets in Kepler data, scientists used automated software to detect signals that might be caused by planets and then manually followed up to decide whether each signal is a planet or a false positive.
Also Read: Apple Sued Over Siri's Natural Language Capacities
"We've only searched 670 stars out of 200,000 observed by Kepler a" who knows what we might find when we turn our technique to the entire dataset. We hope this release will prove a useful starting point for developing similar models," Google said. Kepler-90i is 30 percent larger than Earth and has a surface temperature of approximately 800 degree F (426.6 degrees Celsius).
It also orbits its star every 14 days. The discovery came after Shallue and Andrew Vanderburg at Google AI trained a computer to learn how to identify exoplanets in the light readings recorded by Kepler -- the minuscule change in brightness captured when a planet passed in front of, or transited, a star. Inspired by the way neurons connect in the human brain, this artificial "neural network" sifted through Kepler data and found weak transit signals from a previously-missed eighth planet orbiting Kepler-90, in the constellation Draco.
While machine learning has previously been used in searches of the Kepler database, the new research demonstrated that neural networks are a promising tool in finding some of the weakest signals of distant worlds.
WATCH VIDEO: Samsung Galaxy S9, S9+ First Impressions Review: Best Android Flagships of 2018?
Also Watch
Also Read: Facebook-Owned Onavo Launches App That Locks Other Apps
One of the two newly-discovered planets is Kepler-90i -- a sizzling hot, rocky planet that orbits its star once every 14.4 days. This marked the discovery of an eighth planet circling Kepler-90, a Sun-like star 2,545 light-years from Earth - making it the first known eight-planet system outside of our own. "We're excited to release our code for processing the Kepler data, training our neural network model and making predictions about new candidate signals," Chris Shallue, Senior Software Engineer, Google Brain Team, said in a blog post.
Google hopes the open-sourced code will prove a useful starting point for developing similar models for other NASA missions, like K2 (Kepler's second mission) and the upcoming "Transiting Exoplanet Survey Satellite" mission. To search for planets in Kepler data, scientists used automated software to detect signals that might be caused by planets and then manually followed up to decide whether each signal is a planet or a false positive.
Also Read: Apple Sued Over Siri's Natural Language Capacities
"We've only searched 670 stars out of 200,000 observed by Kepler a" who knows what we might find when we turn our technique to the entire dataset. We hope this release will prove a useful starting point for developing similar models," Google said. Kepler-90i is 30 percent larger than Earth and has a surface temperature of approximately 800 degree F (426.6 degrees Celsius).
It also orbits its star every 14 days. The discovery came after Shallue and Andrew Vanderburg at Google AI trained a computer to learn how to identify exoplanets in the light readings recorded by Kepler -- the minuscule change in brightness captured when a planet passed in front of, or transited, a star. Inspired by the way neurons connect in the human brain, this artificial "neural network" sifted through Kepler data and found weak transit signals from a previously-missed eighth planet orbiting Kepler-90, in the constellation Draco.
While machine learning has previously been used in searches of the Kepler database, the new research demonstrated that neural networks are a promising tool in finding some of the weakest signals of distant worlds.
WATCH VIDEO: Samsung Galaxy S9, S9+ First Impressions Review: Best Android Flagships of 2018?
Also Watch
| Edited by: ---
-
REEL Movie Awards 2018 Where Content Triumphs Cliches, Vote and Win a Smartphone
-
Friday 09 March , 2018
Watch Now: Interview With 3 Storeys' Cast Feat. Renuka Shahane, Pulkit Samrat, Masumeh Makhija
-
Thursday 08 March , 2018
Biker Woman – Meet Pallavi Fauzdar, the adventure biker who is the 1st person in the world to cross the top 3 mountain passes
-
Friday 09 March , 2018
North Korea US Relations: Donald Trump Announces Historic Meeting with Kim Jong-un | World in Flux
-
Monday 12 February , 2018
Cartist: The Big Attraction At Auto Expo 2018
REEL Movie Awards 2018 Where Content Triumphs Cliches, Vote and Win a Smartphone
Friday 09 March , 2018 Watch Now: Interview With 3 Storeys' Cast Feat. Renuka Shahane, Pulkit Samrat, Masumeh Makhija
Thursday 08 March , 2018 Biker Woman – Meet Pallavi Fauzdar, the adventure biker who is the 1st person in the world to cross the top 3 mountain passes
Friday 09 March , 2018 North Korea US Relations: Donald Trump Announces Historic Meeting with Kim Jong-un | World in Flux
Monday 12 February , 2018 Cartist: The Big Attraction At Auto Expo 2018
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Pep Guardiola Grateful for Patience Shown by Man City Owners
- PM Modi to Inaugurate Mary Kom's Academy in Presence of Vijender Singh, Sushil Kumar
- Bengali Actress Moumita Saha Found Hanging in her Flat, Police Recover Suicide Note
- Bajaj Dominar 400 Modified as Police Bike Unveiled – See Pics
- Renault Kwid Outsider Could Launch by 2019, to be More of an ‘SUV’