Google, American Medical Association to Invite Solutions For Integrated Health Model

Google has joined hands with the American Medical Association (AMA) to invite new solutions of mobile health technology, through devices and applications, that can help effectively monitor patients as well as share medical health data to manage chronic conditions. AMA's "The Health Care Interoperability and Innovation Challenge" seeks to evolve available health data to depict a complete picture of a patient's journey from wellness to illness to treatment and beyond that allows health care delivery to fully focus on patient function, state, outcomes, and goals.It looks for solutions that demonstrate how data related to remote patient monitoring of conditions is captured on a mobile device, and how it is transferred to and from a clinicians' practice for incorporation into a physician's practice workflow. "The AMA is working to unleash a new era of patient care through its Integrated Health Model Initiative (IHMI) by pioneering a common data model for organising and sharing meaningful health data like patient goal, state, and functioning, and assembling an unprecedented collaborative effort across health care and technology stakeholders," AMA President David O. Barbe, said in a statement on Monday.The Challenge requires the development of a supporting patient-physician interaction model that optimises physician time and patient outcomes. The solutions should include how to import or transfer patient-generated data from a mobile device or a mobile application into one or more phases of the physician or payer health data management cycles.The winner will be selected to share $25,000 in credits for Google Cloud, followed by the $15,000 and $10,000 for the second and third prize, respectively. All Qualified Entries receive $3,000 in Google Cloud credits. The Challenge is open only to individuals and teams who are Startup Entities (individuals or teams who are 18 years of age or older and have received less than $5 million in funding and have earned less than $5,00,000 in annual revenue as of the date of entry).